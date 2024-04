SCRAPPY Millwall took three points away from Sunderland to halt their poor form away from home.

The Lions arrived at the Stadium of Light off the back of three consecutive losses in Yorkshire but Duncan Watmore’s goal 19 minutes from time saw them claim a big away day win that also secured Championship safety.

It was a game very low on chances with Dan Ballard heading over the bar for the Black Cats during a cagey first half.