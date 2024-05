CASPER DE Norre’s first Millwall goal saw the Lions grab a fourth 1-0 win in five games to end the season on a high.

The midfielder latched onto a deflected Danny McNamara cross to strike in the second half against Swansea City.

The game would also see Japhet Tanganga and Swansea’s Jerry Yates both sent off after an off-the-ball altercation while Matija Sarkic was required to save a Matt Grimes penalty.