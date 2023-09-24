MILLWALL and West Bromwich Albion played out a goalless draw in a tense game in the Midlands that saw both sides spurn chances.

Zian Flemming had a first half penalty saved in what was by far the Lions’ best chance of the game.

The Baggies did not really arrive until the second half but when they got going they did not let up.

Alex Mowatt and Brandon Thomas-Asante both hit the woodwork while Bartosz Bialkowski was forced to deny Matt Phillips from close range and Erik Pieters’ edge of the box effort.

Here’s all the action from yesterday’s match.