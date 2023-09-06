SHAUN Hutchinson could be missing for two or three games, Gary Rowett has predicted, in a big blow to Millwall.

The club captain was substituted off after 30 minutes against Birmingham City during the 1-1 draw before the international break.

The 32-year-old had a calf problem which Rowett said he hoped would not be “too serious” after the game.

But today the Lions manager said he believes Hutchinson could miss multiple games, including the clash against Leeds United when Championship football returns.

He told NewsAtDen: “We’re still trying to assess where he’s at. Obviously, it’s quite soon after the injury. I think until he’s had scans and he’s had the results back from those scans, I’ve not had anything definitive from the medical team.

“But it looks probable that’s he’s going to miss two or three games, I would imagine, or at least a couple of games. Yeah, so that’s probably about as definitive as I can be at the minute.”