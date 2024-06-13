IAN Wright said he remembers feeling like “one of the lads” when attending games at The Den as a youngster.

The 60-year-old is best known for his goalscoring exploits at Crystal Palace and Arsenal during a successful playing career.

More recently, Wright has become popular for his warm and playful presence on TV screens while doing football punditry. He stood down from the BBC’s Match of The Day at the end of last season.

But long before his football or broadcasting work, Wright was just a kid with a passion for football and has recounted his experiences of sneaking into The Den as an 11-year-old during the 1970s.

In a wide-ranging interview on his life, he told GQ: “It was tribal. Probably like joining a gang, [although] it wasn’t any badness; we wasn’t fighting or anything. We was just tagging along. But when I was in there, I was one of the lads and I felt like I was part of something.”

The ‘Old’ Den was notorious among football fans for its intimidating and brutal atmosphere. Older Millwall supporters will need no reminding of their former ground, which the club vacated in 1993, and the metal railings that separated supporters from the pitch, as was the norm across many English stadiums at the time.

Wright said: “If you were too far down the front then these so-called racists, who shouldn’t care, they’d get you and move you from there because it was dangerous and you could be squashed.”

Life among Lions fans helped prepare the former striker for a career in the cutthroat and intense environment of professional football.

“My experience at Millwall kind of made me impervious to anything [fans] can do. Because everybody was scared of Millwall and what they were about. But these were people that I came from.

“I almost felt I’d been raised by wolves. Like I was Mowgli – because I wasn’t afraid of them.”