GARY Rowett insists Kevin Nisbet “will not be out for weeks” in a positive boost amid Millwall’s injury struggles.

But the Lions manager has another concern on his hands after Tom Bradshaw went off against Birmingham after tangling with West Bromwich Albion’s Semi Ajayi.

The striker was assessed by medical staff before heading off for Aidomo Emakhu with eight minutes to go.

Rowett provided updates on both players after the 0-0 draw at The Hawthorns where he also questioned new regulations that sees longer periods of stoppage time in games, believing it could potentially put players “at risk”.

Millwall had a combined 12 minutes added on in their game at West Brom.

Rowett said: “Another injury. I think we’re going to have to count the cost of some of these injuries at the moment. And it’s not a moan of mine but I think when people decide to play loads of extra-time in games because they want to give fans more entertainment, the challenge with that is that players then suddenly have to play in three games in a week. You can almost find yourself playing another 20 minutes of football which cumulatively does put players at risk when you’ve got a small squad.

“And I think you could also argue is how entertaining is another five minutes of a goalless draw? I’m sure sometimes the fans would rather go home five minutes early. But it is what it is and with a small squad it’s something we have to accept but it’s certainly not helpful at the moment when I don’t think we’ve got a natural striker fit at the moment.”

On Bradshaw, Rowett said: “I felt like it was a muscle injury. I thought the lad [Ajayi] landed on him and it was just a bit of a dead leg at the time but he said he felt it just before. So again someone like him has had to go two games on the spin and play 90 minutes and then go again. It’s just the nature of the beast and makes it a real challenge when you’ve got a small squad.”

And on Nisbet, he said: “We’re hoping it’s not as a bad as first feared but again we’re probably only going to know that when we he can get back out onto the pitches. I think he’s got a tear in his ankle ligaments but we think it’s perhaps an old one so might not be as problematic but that could easily turn into an issue when he goes back out on the pitches.

“But he’s certainly not going to be out for weeks. I think it’s a case of let’s have a little look at it and see where he’s at.”