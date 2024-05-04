JUST 20 minutes into the opening friendly game against Gillingham and George Honeyman had an issue.

The former Sunderland midfielder had been working hard the entire pre-season to recover from the hamstring injury and shoulder problems that had prematurely ended his involvement in the previous campaign.

But on a windy, July day at Priestfield and he would find himself needing medical attention again for a quad injury.

Fast forward on 10 months and things are very much looking up for the 29-year-old. Despite not appearing in the first 12 games of the season, Honeyman has left such an impression on fans in his second season at The Den that he finished behind only George Saville and Ryan Leonard in the player of the season awards.

Honeyman told our paper: “If you told me I would finish third [in the player of the season awards] after walking off at Gillingham with my injury, I would have snapped your hand off.

“My head at that point was just try to get fit and try to get 10-15 games in this season, so to double that and finish third, I’m really happy with that.

“It’s obviously been a challenging year for the club. But I’m actually really proud with how the club have come through it. A lot of things have been thrown at us this year with the tragic death of our beloved owner [John Berylson] to the manager who has been here for four years [Gary Rowett] leaving.

“There’s been a lot to deal with but to finish so strongly and everyone be so jubilant and excited for next season, it’s a credit to the club and it’s in a really good place going forward.”

It feels a long time ago now but Honeyman still reflects on that pulsating 1-0 win over Norwich City a few days after Christmas as his highlight of the season, as well as last month’s crucial and equally enjoyable 1-0 triumph over Leicester City.

He said: “That Norwich home game over Christmas is the best atmosphere I’ve played in at The Den and we had a little streak going. That was a huge game and the relief after Leicester as well.

“That wasn’t my favourite game as I dislocated my shoulder in it but just that relief after an anxiety-driven couple of weeks to get that win was massive.

“Southampton away as well in the manager’s first game. You knew that would go on to something good with the manager’s connection with the fans and the players because it was like we’re all pulling in the same direction, which is a special feeling at a football club.”

Honeyman says he feels particularly proud of Millwall’s efforts at home.

Having struggled throughout much of the season at The Den, the Lions have won five of their six games under Neil Harris and have yet to concede from open play with him on the touchline.

Having been speaking to Lions supporters recently about the subject, Honeyman said he understands how important it is that The Den is a fortress.

He said: “The biggest positive or turnaround is the home form.

“I was sat with a couple fans during the week and it’s been a thing in club history for a long time. They were telling us how they had the longest unbeaten home streak in English football [in the mid-1960s] that got broken a few years ago.

“But that’s been the essence of Millwall for a long, long time and if anyone knows that, it’s the manager. And if we can continue even a fraction of [the home form] next year, we’re hopefully looking at a very good season.”