TOM Bradshaw got off the bench for the final few minutes of a nervy Wales win in Latvia.

The Dragons, whose form has been so unconvincing in recent months, took a 2-0 victory thanks to a penalty conversion from Aaron Ramsey in the first half before a late goal by David Brooks sealed the win.

It is now two wins in 14 games for the Welsh and the three points means they remain right in the hunt for Euro 2024 qualification in the fiercely-contested Group D.

It was less good news for George Saville and Northern Ireland as they lost for a fifth game in a row in their latest European Championship qualifying game.

Kazakhstan beat Michael O’Neill’s side 1-0, leaving NI nine points adrift of the automatic qualification places with four games to play.

England’s Under-21s were in action for the first time during this international break as they went to Luxembourg.

They began their qualification for the 2025 Under-21 Euros with a comfortable 3-0 win but Brooke Norton-Cuffy was left on the bench with Manchester City’s Rico Lewis the preferred choice at right-back.

Romain Esse did manage to make it on the pitch for the Three Lions as the Under-19s enjoyed a 4-2 friendly win over Switzerland on Saturday.

The 18-year-old came on for Amario Cozier-Duberry in the final 20 minutes.