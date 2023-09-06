SEVEN MILLWALL stars could be in action for their countries over the next week as club football pauses for the international break.

Four players – Kevin Nisbet, Tom Bradshaw, George Saville and Matija Sarkic – will be looking to get some game time in the European Championship 2024 qualifying games.

Nisbet’s Scotland have won all four of their group games and are well on the road to the tournament in Germany next summer.

The striker will be looking to contribute in Friday’s trip to Cyprus and next week’s friendly against England.

Meanwhile, Bradshaw will be hoping to revive Wales’ Euro 2024 hopes after they lost two of their first four games.

After a friendly against South Korea, they face a crunch game away at Latvia next week.

Saville’s Northern Ireland play important games away at Slovenia and Kazakhstan as they look to bounce back from three defeats in a row and navigate themselves through Group H.

And Sarkic will be aiming for his eighth and ninth Montenegro caps as his country face Lithuania and Bulgaria in their pursuit of claiming one of the top two spots in Group G.

While Millwall continue their wait for a first England cap for a Lions player since 1938, Romain Esse and Arsenal loanee Brooke Norton-Cuffy could both be in action for the underage teams.

Fresh off his first international goal in June, Esse has taken the step up to the Under-19s who will be taking on Germany and Spain.

Norton-Cuffy’s England Under-21 side take on Luxembourg while the Republic of Ireland Under-21 team, featuring Aidomo Emakhu, face off against Turkey and San Marino.

–

Scotland Fixtures (Kevin Nisbet)

Friday, September 8 – Cyprus vs. Scotland – 19.45 – Euro 2024 Qualifier, Group A

Tuesday, September 12 – Scotland vs. England – 19.45 – International Friendly

Wales Fixtures (Tom Bradshaw)

Thursday, September 7 – Wales vs. South Korea – 19.45 – International Friendly

Monday, September 11 – Latvia vs. Wales – 19.45 – Euro 2024 Qualifier, Group D

Northern Ireland Fixtures (George Saville)

Thursday, September 7 – Slovenia vs. Nothern Ireland – 19.45 – Euro 2024 Qualifier, Group H

Sunday, September 10 – Kazakhstan vs. Northern Ireland – 14.00 – Euro 2024 Qualifier, Group H

Montenegro Fixtures (Matija Sarkic)

Thursday, September 7 – Lithuania vs. Montenegro – 17.00 – Euro 2024 Qualifier, Group G

Sunday, September 10 – Montenegro vs. Bulgaria – 17.00 – Euro 2024 Qualifier, Group G

England Under-19 Fixtures (Romain Esse)

Wednesday, September 6 – England vs. Germany – 17.00 – International Friendly

Saturday, September 9 – England vs. Switzerland – 13.00 – International Friendly

England Under-21 Fixture (Brooke Norton-Cuffy)

Monday, September 11 – Luxembourg vs. England – 17.00 – Euro 2024 Under-21 Qualifier, Group F

Republic of Ireland Under 21-Fixtures (Aidomo Emakhu)

Friday, September 8 – Republic of Ireland vs. Turkey – 19.30 – Euro 2024 Under-21 Qualifier, Group A

Tuesday, September 12 – Republic of Ireland vs. San Marino – 19.30 – Euro 2024 Under-21 Qualifier, Group A