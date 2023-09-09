AIDOMO Emakhu hit a 96th minute winner for Ireland Under-21s to snatch a late victory over Turkiye in the opening European Championship qualifying game.

The late goal is the latest eye-catching moment from the 19-year-old who continues to go from strength to strength for club and country.

An entertaining contest between Ireland and Turkiye, formerly Turkey, appeared to be settled after a Zak Gilsenan’s penalty three minutes from time made it 2-2.

But Ireland were not done and Norwich City youngster Tony Springett – a boyhood Millwall fan from south-east London – went on a rampaging run down the right hand side and sent a low ball in for Emakhu.

The Millwall forward showed impressive composure as he dispatched the low, fast ball into the bottom corner with ease, sparking wild celebrations.

Hopes are high for Emakhu after he enjoyed a brilliant pre-season, set up Romain Esse’s winner for the opening day victory at Middlesbrough and came off the bench against Norwich to score a well-taken goal.

And his heroics last night meant two Lions players would have been celebrating with their countries.

Scotland are on the brink of qualifying for Euro 2024 after they blew away Cyprus.

Kevin Nisbet was left on the bench as Scott McTominay, Ryan Porteous and John McGinn also scored in the opening half an hour to give Scotland an unassailable lead.

They have now won five from five and top Group A.

In contrast, George Saville and Northern Ireland’s hopes of making the 2024 European Championships are hanging by a thread after they lost again.

It’s now four defeats in a row after Michael O’Neill’s side were on the end of a 4-2 scoreline to Slovenia on Thursday night.

NI are now left with three points after five games in Group H. Finland and Denmark lead the group, with Northern Ireland seven points off a qualifying spot and needing a win at Kazakhstan tomorrow.

Matija Sarkic’ Montenegro still have a decent chance of qualification, despite conceding a late goal in a 2-2 draw with Lithuania.

But most worrying of all from a Millwall perspective was the injury picked up by the keeper who did not take part in the game and has withdrawn from international duty.

Elsewhere, Tom Bradshaw could not get off the bench for Wales as Rob Page’s side drew 0-0 with South Korea in a friendly.

It’s only one win in 13 games for The Dragons who came closest when Kieffer Moore – who almost joined Millwall on transfer deadline day – hit the post in the second-half.

And finally back to Wednesday evening where Romain Esse and England Under 19’s lost 1-0 to Germany in a friendly.

The 18-year-old played 66 minutes before being subbed off for Liverpool’s Bobby Clark.