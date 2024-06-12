AIDOMO Emakhu and Ireland Under-21s drew 2-2 with Romain Esse’s England Under-20s as the two young Millwall stars went head-to-head.

While their teammates continue to enjoy time off, both players have been in international action over the last week.

In a 2-2 friendly draw in Zagreb yesterday, Emakhu came off the bench as a second half sub after Ireland took an early lead through Joe Hodge.

But England roared back with a goal at the end of the first half through Dane Scarlett before they scored again early in the second half thanks to Archie Brown.

A late equaliser by Ireland’s Armstrong Oxo-Flex saw the game end 2-2. Esse was left on the bench for England

Last week, Emakhu scored during a 3-2 friendly win for Ireland over Croatia’s youth side.

It is his fourth goal for his country in the last year. They are targeting European Championship qualification in the autumn.

Meanwhile, Esse came off the bench for the final 25 minutes of England U20s’ 2-1 friendly victory over Sweden last week.