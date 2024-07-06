JAPHET Tanganga could be heading for a Millwall return as the Lions close in on an eye-catching first signing of the summer.

NewsAtDen understands the defender, who is currently a free agent, is set for a medical at the club.

Tanganga had been on loan at The Den during the second half of last season, impressing fans across his 18 appearances.

Japhet Tanganga made a big impact in his loan spell at Millwall. Image: Millwall FC

Millwall had a struck a deal with Tottenham Hotspur to buy the 25-year-old in May but he was then released by his boyhood club.

Several sides alongside the Lions have been vying for Tanganga’s signature but it now appears that Millwall have put themselves in a strong position.

A permanent deal would represent a coup for the London club, who have yet to make a signing this summer.

Tanganga made 50 appearances at Spurs, has European experience and played under high-profile managers such as Jose Mourinho and Mauricio Pochettino.

During his stint at Millwall, Tanganga proved popular not just with fans but also his team-mates, who celebrated the defender and sung his name after the final game of the season and at the club’s award’s night.