JOE Bryan has had surgery on a groin issue that will rule him out for the remainder of the season.

The 30-year-old missed last week’s win at Sunderland due to the injury during a campaign that has seen him have to deal with many strains and niggles.

He will now miss the final two games of the season against Plymouth Argyle and Swansea City.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference, Neil Harris said: “Joe Bryan has had surgery [yesterday] on a groin injury that we’ve been putting off for weeks. So on the back of Saturday’s result at Sunderland, which Joe was unavailable for, we made the decision immediately after the game for Joe to see the specialist on Monday and he’s had surgery.

“Joe won’t be involved in the last two games but he should be back for the first day of pre-season.”

Bryan joins fellow full-back Murray Wallace in the treatment room for the rest of the season. They are the Lions’ only injuries going into tomorrow’s game.