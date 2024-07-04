NEIL Harris said the memory of John Berylson leaves him with a smile on his face as the Millwall head coach discussed the one-year anniversary of the chairman’s passing.

The Lions were left in mourning a year ago after Berylson passed away at the age of 70 from the injuries sustained in a car accident in America.

His son, James Berylson, has succeeded him in the role of chairman.

The former owner became a significant shareholder of Millwall in 2007 was popular among both staff and fans.

Neil Harris had a strong relationship with John Berylson. Image: Millwall FC

A year on from his passing and the Lions once again find themselves dealing with tragedy following the sudden death of first-team goalkeeper Matija Sarkic last month.

Reflecting on Berylson’s life, head coach Harris told NewsAtDen: “An owner is very personable to someone like myself, as a friend, and senior members of staff that worked closely with him.

“Remembering John puts a smile on my face and warms me up. The football club has adapted without John and I think that’s praise to Jimmy for coming in and picking up the mantle and the good work the club has done with Steve Kavanagh, Alex Aldridge and Billy Taylor to drag us through.

“This football club never steps back, always steps forward. It’s our biggest strength. That’s what we’re doing at the moment [with Matija] as we did with John, and that’s what we’ll continue to do.”