STEVE Kavanagh is leaving his role as Millwall CEO, it has been confirmed, on a day of major departures from The Den.

Head of recruitment Alex Aldridge and Chief Operating Officer Billy Taylor are also leaving the club.

Following a morning of speculation, chairman James Berylson has released a statement this afternoon paying tribute to the trio who held powerful positions within the club’s hierarchy.

Berylson said: “I would like to thank Steve for his leadership and dedication to the club over the past eight years.

“Steve joined when we were a League One team and oversaw our promotion and return to The Championship.

“Steve was a significant force within the club to stabilise and grow both football and non-football operations. His steadfast determination in advancing the redevelopment around The Den as well as being a leader in the EFL added to his accomplishments.

“I know that my father, John, shared this opinion and enjoyed the close working relationship he had with Steve. I wish him only the best in his future endeavours.”

Aldridge and Taylor were both close allies of Kavanagh and enjoyed rapid rises after joining Millwall.

Aldridge was previously a sports journalist who used to report on the Lions before joining the recruitment department in 2015 in an appointment that raised eyebrows at the time.

After leaving for Stoke City, Aldridge rejoined Millwall in 2022 and was made the Director of Football Operations and Recruitment.

Taylor was originally Matchday Programme and Social Media Editor before rising to be the Chief Operating Officer.

Berylson added: “I would like to thank Billy and Alex for their outstanding service to the club.

“Billy’s journey started in 2011 as Matchday Programme and Social Media Editor. His work ethic was unquestionable, as was his talent and passion to do his very best for the club in the several roles he oversaw. As a result, he earned numerous and deserved promotions, before his most recent appointment as COO.

“Alex began as a Recruitment Officer for the club in 2015 and was quickly promoted to Head of Recruitment.

“After a short spell in the same capacity at Stoke, Alex returned to the club as Director of Football Operations and Recruitment and helped the club to improve all aspects of scouting, facilities and analytics.

“Billy and Alex will always be part of the Millwall family, and I have the highest regards for both of them.”

The sudden nature of the departures less than a week after the season has concluded will raise questions about what has happened behind the scenes at Millwall.

The announcement caps a season of widespread change at the club with three different head coaches in charge of the first-team while Berylson replaced his father as chairman last summer following John’s tragic passing.