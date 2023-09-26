KYLE Smith hit his first professional goal as he continued his flying start to life at Wealdstone.

After being named as the man of the match on his debut in last week’s 0-0 draw against Altrincham, Smith, who can play both at right-back and in midfield, has gone one step further against Chesterfield.

The Spireites are the National League runaway leaders and remain so today after beating Wealdstone 3-2.

But having seen his team survive the early pressure, Smith opened the scoring after 34 minutes as he tapped home at the back post from Jayden Mundle-Smith’s well-delivered low cross.

Wealdstone’s other Lions loanee, Abdul Abdulmalik, came off the bench in the final 19 minutes by which time Chesterfield had already gone 3-2 up.

The Stones now sit in 15th in the National League and face Woking later today.

That match could have seen three Millwall loanees all on the same pitch but Nana Boateng has missed the past three games with injury and will likely be absent. Without him, Woking suffered a 2-1 defeat to York City on Saturday after conceding the second goal eight minutes into stoppage time.

Elsewhere in the National league, Chin Okoli’s Bromley have seen their impressive winning run come to an end after they were held to a 1-1 draw away at Solihull Moors.

The south London side had won their last five on the trot to force themselves up the table.

And there was limited action for Millwall’s EFL loanees this week as Alex Mitchell was on the bench until the final six minutes of Lincoln City’s 2-1 loss at Portsmouth.

The 21-year-old had started the Imps’ three previous games in all competitions.

And goalkeeper Joe Wright was on the bench for Salford City again as his side lost 3-2 at Harrogate Town.

It is Salford’s sixth league defeat in a row with some reports suggesting Neil Wood could be replaced by Ryan Giggs at the club owned by members of Manchester United’s Class of 92.

Salford host Burnley tonight in the Carabao Cup while Lincoln City welcome West Ham United to Sincil Bank on Wednesday.