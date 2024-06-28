MILLWALL have made a bid to land Notts County goal machine Macaulay Langstaff.

The move was first reported by Football Insider and now NewsAtDen understands there is interest from the Lions to try and land the forward.

Langstaff has enjoyed two eye-catching seasons down the football pyramid and hit 28 goals in the 2023-24 campaign with Notts County, winning the golden boot in League Two last season. He managed this despite County only managing to finish 13th in the fourth-tier.

A year earlier, the 27-year-old broke the record for most goals in a single season at National League level after scoring 41 in 45 games as Notts County went up via the play-offs following their memorable title fight with Wrexham.

Millwall’s squad are currently short on bodies up front

Before this, he scored 33 goals in 61 games for Gateshead in non-league football.

Since Michael Obafemi returned to parent club Burnley this summer, Millwall are short on bodies up front with Tom Bradshaw and Kevin Nisbet the only out-and-out senior strikers in the squad.

Harris did not want to be drawn on discussing another team’s player but admitted he’s aware of both the reports and Langstaff’s talent.

He told NewsAtDen: “He’s obviously not our player, so I’m not going to comment about an individual or a status.

“All I will say is that I’m fully aware of who Macaulay Langstaff is and his goal-scoring record and exploits because I’ve seen a hell of a lot of him in the first few months of last season and the season before having seen a lot of National League football.

“So I’m fully aware of his ability as a player.”