NEIL Harris was immediately impressed after meeting Macaulay Langstaff – but fans might have to wait a bit longer to get properly acquainted with their new striker.

The 27-year-old officially arrived at The Den on Monday following two seasons where he flourished up front for Notts County.

But it is not just his striking abilities that stuck out to Harris and he revealed that the two clicked straight away once Millwall’s offer had been accepted by League Two County.

Macaulay Langstaff will be looking to make an impact at his new club. Image: Millwall FC

The Lions chief said: “Sometimes you feel it fits and you get a warmth for a person at a football club. I’ve watched Macaulay over the last couple of years at County in the National League and League Two last year. And any time I’ve seen him, he’s always caught my eye.

“And ultimately when I watch the football league review on Saturday night or a Tuesday on Sky, he cropped up because he’s scored a goal.

“It’s not just the goals on the pitch. When I sat with him when we reached an agreement with Notts County, we hit it off straight away. Personality-wise, character-wise, how I see the game and want my number nine to play. What he wants to do and how he wants to play… It seems aligned.

“Now it’s down to me to get the best out of him and it’s down to Macaulay to perform and he’s got to grab it.”

Fans planning to head down to Priestfield Stadium tomorrow for the opening pre-season game against Gillingham are likely to only see the striker for a small amount of time.

Speaking on Tuesday, Harris said: “He’s worked individually on the grass because he hasn’t done a lot in the last seven days at Notts County while this process has been ongoing. So we have to be patient in building Macaulay up.

“I’m hoping he’ll appear on Saturday against Gillingham for a small moment, maybe 20-30 minutes, but no guarantees. What we’re not going to do with any new signing, if that’s Macaulay or the next one, we’re not going to push too soon.”