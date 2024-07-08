MILLWALL have confirmed the signing of striker Macaulay Langstaff for an undisclosed fee in their first deal of the summer.

The prolific forward leaves Notts County having led the scoring charts in League Two last season with 28 goals. The season before, the 27-year-old struck 41 goals in the National League as County went up via the play-offs.

He becomes the first signing under Neil Harris since the 46-year-old returned to The Den as head coach in February and the first signing since Steve Gallen became Director of Football in May.

Macaulay Langstaff joined his team-mates in training for the first time today. Image: Millwall FC

Langstaff, who has signed a long-term contract, now joins Tom Bradshaw and Kevin Nisbet as the Lions’ senior strikers up front. He could be in line for his first appearance on Saturday when Millwall play Gillingham in their opening game of pre-season.

Harris has been clear about wanting to add more attacking threat to his Millwall side, who finished 13th in the Championship last season after winning their final five games.

The Lions scored just 45 league goals last season, their lowest in nine years, with Bradshaw and Nisbet adding just nine between them amid injury-hit campaigns.

In contrast, Langstaff has developed a reputation for his goal-scoring exploits in recent seasons, with much of his career taking place in non-league football so far. He ends his time at Notts County with 70 goals in 96 games following two years at Gateshead where he scored 33 goals in 61 games.