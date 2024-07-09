NEIL Harris has hailed Macaulay Langstaff as the most natural goal-scorer he’s seen in the football league over the last five years.

The striker joined Millwall yesterday for an undisclosed fee yesterday, bringing to an end an extraordinary, goal-laden couple of years at Notts County.

The 27-year-old hit 28 goals last season in League Two and 45 goals the season before in the National League, ending both campaigns as the division’s top scorer.

Harris admits that there is no guarantee Langstaff will be able to find the same form in the Championship but waxed lyrical about what he’s seen so far.

The Lions boss said in a virtual press conference: “As always, every signing is best guess. I’ll just be really honest.

Neil Harris has been discussing his latest signing. Image: Millwall FC

“And fans might say ‘that’s incredible honesty, Neil!’ but it’s true – every player you sign is best guess. We could sign [Erling] Haaland and he might not be a great Millwall player.

“[Langstaff’s] a goal scorer. He’s as natural as I’ve seen in any player in the football league in the last five years in my opinion. Does that mean he’s got a God-given right to do well in the Championship? Only time will tell. I think I can personally help him with his attributes to progress at this level and I think his attributes will help us as a team as well.

“His all-round game is good. He’s got areas that he wants and needs to improve. But ultimately as a Millwall number nine you’ve got to first and foremost have big character, good personality and a real work ethic. Tick, tick, tick on those.

“He’s a natural goal scorer, he can play the game in different ways. He can stretch the game by running in behind which Millwall centre-forwards need to do. He can link the play by coming to feet and getting on the half-turn. And he’s good in both boxes with a natural instinct for first contact.

“There’s so many positives with him. I’ve got to learn more about him in the coming weeks, his strengths and weaknesses, but I know for a fact that he’s a player that’s desperate to improve, desperate to develop and desperate to score goals at this level. And he wants to move forward with us.”

Harris indicated he was encouraged by Langstaff’s non-league roots given the similarity it has to former successful Millwall strikers, including himself.

He added: “What I do know is… Millwall have signed a lot of players over the last 30-40 years and a lot of centre-forwards in that period. The three best centre-forwards – and this is absolute fact – have been Steve Morison and Lee Gregory definitely … and then you can put my name in the mix as well! Which I’ll leave other people to debate on that.

“But Moro and Gregors is fact. And all three have come from non-league.

“Yes Tom Bradshaw has been excellent coming in from Barnsley with Championship and League One experience but ultimately the three highest goal scorers in the last 30 years since Sir Ted [Sheringham] have been us three and that gives Macauley a great opportunity and platform to embrace the support of the fanbase to show his qualities.”