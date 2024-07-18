NEIL Harris said that the return of Shaun Hutchinson is ‘really important for the changing room’ as he reacted to the 33-year-old re-signing at The Den.

Millwall surprised fans this morning by announcing that the 33-year-old defender, who was released in May, has come back on a one-year deal and will reclaim the captain’s armband.

Harris said that strong communication between the club and Hutchinson helped reach a deal after they initially failed to find common ground on negotiations before the end of last season.

Neil Harris is delighted with the return of his captain. Image: Millwall FC

Speaking to Millwall TV, the Lions head coach said: “The captain’s back. It’s a really important signing for us, for me, for the changing room and for the club, let’s be honest. He’s been a leader at the football club for a long time, he knows the workings of it.

“We were in a position back at the end of May where you’re obligated by the EFL to submit a retain and released list. We wasn’t in agreement at the time with Shaun about where we were at and Shaun had to consider various things, as we did as well.

“But the communication line was always open and the relationship is always very strong, hence why he’s back in the building. And everyone was really relaxed with it.

“We got to a stage over the last three or four days where it’s become live again and it suits all parties and we’re delighted to have Hutch back. He rolls back into the football club, he’s seen the players today, the players are delighted to see their leader back. It’s really important for us.”

Hutchinson, who has become Millwall’s fourth signing of the summer, is known to be a major figure in the dressing room and at the club in general. Harris said that he has influenced a number of players, including senior figures, young players and newcomers to the club like Japhet Tanganga.

He said: “He’s been club captain for a few years now and he’s earned that reward for learning off good leaders like Tony Craig and Steve Morison. He’s teaching guys around him how to be a Millwall leader and that’s vitally important for us. He’s helped Jake Cooper develop into a really good person with leadership qualities [along with] people like Ryan Leonard, Tom Bradshaw and George Saville who over the years have followed people like Shaun Hutchinson.

“Understanding what the club is and how to play for the football club is really important. He’s passed it on to Aidomo [Emakhu], Romain [Esse], young Alfie Massey training with the first-team at the moment.

“The impact he had on Japhet Tanganga shouldn’t go underestimated in the last couple of months of the season when Japhet was excellent. Shaun was behind him pushing him and helping him on the training ground and off the pitch. He’ll be vitally important to us as a unit.”