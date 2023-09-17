GARY Rowett has revealed Matija Sarkic will be out “for a while” as he gave his reaction to Millwall’s 3-0 loss against Leeds United.

The goalkeeper pulled out of international duty and the Millwall boss said last week he thought the 26-year-old would be out for “one or two games”.

The club are believed to still be unsure about the exact length of Sarkic’s absence due to an issue with his quad muscles but his period out now appears to be longer than what was originally hoped for.

Bartosz Bialkowski replaced Sarkic in the starting line-up today.

Rowett said: “We’ve had quite a lot of disruption to the team. We’ll be without Matty Sarkic for a while, so again that’s a blow for us. Joe Bryan was unavailable today again so that’s another blow. Obviously our captain Hutchy [Shaun Hutchinson] is unavailable and I know you have to put up with that but with a small squad like ours that has a big impact.”

On the actual game itself, which Leeds won at The Den thanks to two goals from Joel Piroe and another by Georginio Rutter, Rowett believed the scoreline wasn’t necessarily a “fair reflection.”

He said: “It felt a little bit harsh. You concede three goals and the opposition score three goals and don’t concede then of course the 3-0 scoreline is what it is. And it doesn’t look a fair reflection of the effort that the players put in and I felt some of the moments and periods of the game.

“But it’s a tough league the Championship, we know that, against teams like Leeds when you have the ability to bring on players that they have like [Wilfried] Gnonto, [Crysencio] Summerville, Piroe, Rutter and then suddenly you can bring on Dan James, [Jaidon] Anthony, [Joe] Gelhardt. They’re obviously going to hurt teams when there’s space on the pitch. That’s what they’re very good at.

“If I look back to the Norwich game recently where it just didn’t feel like it was us, it didn’t feel like a fair reflection of what the team’s been about for three or four years in terms of that physicality and making the early period of the game difficult. But today I thought we did that.

“I thought we got up against them, I thought we pressed them really well, I thought we took a gamble in playing a little bit higher. I thought we won quite a lot of good balls in and around the Leeds half and got into some good areas, forced lots of corners, forced lots of moments around the box without creating obvious chances but I didn’t think that Leeds did either.”

On the controversial opening goal, which saw Piroe clash with Kevin Nisbet before the Dutchman went on to score seconds later, Rowett added: “And then we go from those periods of pressure where we’re doing a lot of things well and doing a lot of things right to conceding a poor goal. You could look at lots of examples from both teams where players are going down without a lot of contact and that’s not really for me to pinpoint those moments.

“But there was a challenge on Nisbet, the referee waved it on, and 10 seconds later we concede a goal. I’m not suggesting that’s the referee’s fault at all but it was a moment you can look back on and say ‘okay, well did you get it right?’

“I haven’t seen the challenge back. It might well be that I look and it’s the right decision. But it felt a big moment and felt to then be 1-0 down a little bit unjust. Maybe gave Leeds a tiny bit of a lift.

“I felt we continued to put them under pressure and then I get that moment when I’m home and I’ve got to stick or twist and I took a decision, I took a gamble to twist. I knew it was going to leave us open and give them an opportunity to put players on late on. And the reality is we got done [on] two moments. I don’t think Bart [Bialowski] actually had a proper save to make and we conceded three goals.

“They weren’t great goals from our perspective but when you leave yourself one v one in space then they’ve always got that ability to do that to you.”