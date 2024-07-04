NEIL Harris has praised Ryan Leonard for being a “big factor” in Millwall’s recovery last season – and says he is keeping an open mind on where he will play him.

After winning Millwall’s player of the season award at the end of April, Leonard put pen to paper on a new contact last week.

The 32-year-old excelled at both centre-back and later right-back as the Lions won eight of their final 13 games of the season to finish in mid-table.

Neil Harris is putting plans into place for next season. Image: Millwall FC

Harris has credited Leonard for playing a big role in Millwall’s revival and said he is among the biggest voices in the changing room.

The Lions boss told our paper: “I’d put Ryan in the same category as Jake [Cooper], George Saville and George Honeyman. They lead the charge with the banter and the rallying cries. But they’re also just really good professionals and really good men. They just know what standards look like, what demands look like, what a Millwall dressing room looks like.

“Lenny’s input off the pitch as well as on the pitch was a big factor in our success last year at the end of the season and will be moving forward. We’re fully understanding that Ryan’s at a stage where he might not be available for 46 league games next season. But that’s what you have competition for in squads.

“We can manage him through as many games and training sessions as possible but it’s his values and leadership qualities that are just as valuable for us as a football club.”

Leonard initially arrived at Millwall as a midfielder in 2018 and Harris suggested he would be happy to lean on his versatility next season, especially given the form of Danny McNamara in the final stretch of matches in the last campaign.

He said: “I think Ryan will be the first to say he loves playing at right-back but he’s also got unbelievable competition in the fantastic Danny McNamara. The beauty for me is having competitions for places but also … Players like McNamara when he stepped into left-back last year was phenomenal. And he was unbelievably good last game of the season.

“And that gave me a real warmth to know you have versatility in the group. Ryan did play extremely well at right-back and I think I said he was the best right-back in the last 13 games of the season and he probably was. The way he handled the ball, the way he led and how he defended one v one.

“Those are the standards he set and he has to adhere to. He can also step into centre-midfield if need be but he can also step into centre-half in a back three or back four. Ryan has developed his game and versatility and is a great option for us.”