NEIL Harris has revealed that Ryan Leonard was sick overnight and only slept for an hour before the game against Swansea City.

Millwall won 1-0 in Wales but Leonard came off just before after 58 minutes.

The defender, who was handed Millwall’s player of the year award last week, somehow managed to get almost an hour under his belt despite having a rough night of illness.

Harris said after the game: “Lenny was sick overnight. Lenny was sick three times during the night, only slept for an hour. I tried to leave him out, he didn’t want to be left out. He refused to be left out and wanted to play.

“So I let him play because he knows better. But he’s been that good and he didn’t want to not be involved today. Seven-and-a-half hour journey yesterday… he didn’t want to sit in the stands and watch the players. Just shows the level of the man that he wanted to play and got through 60 minutes.”