MILLWALL are interested in a move for Lincoln City goalkeeper Lukas Jensen this summer, NewsAtDen understands.

The Lions are currently short on options in between the sticks after the tragic death of first-choice keeper Matija Sarkic last month.

Former no.1 Bartosz Bialkowski was released in May.

Danish keeper Jensen joined Lincoln last year after leaving Burnley.

The 25-year-old played in all but one league game for the Imps last season alongside former Millwall defender Alex Mitchell, who has since left permanently to go to Charlton Athletic.

Lincoln narrowly missed on the play-offs on the final day of the league season in April.

Millwall have completed one summer signing so far in striker Macaulay Langstaff, who officially joined from Notts County yesterday.