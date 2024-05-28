DAVID Livermore has revealed how a strange case of mistaken identity ruined his chances of a move to Southampton during his playing career.

The former Millwall midfielder, who is back in the Den dugout as assistant to Neil Harris, was ready for a move away from the Lions during the mid-noughties.

Livermore had struggled with a knee issue since his teenage years but was surprised when he was told by a specialist that he had “ruptured” his ACL after a scan ahead of a potential move to Southampton.

Livermore had gone in for a scan directly after a youth player who did have a serious cruciate injury and a mix-up in their files saw him fail his medical at St Mary’s.

He told Millwall’s Wall Talk podcast: “I go to see the specialist, he reads the report, gets me on the bed, has a little fiddle with my knee and goes ‘you’ve ruptured your ACL’.

“I’d injured my knee back in the late 90s before I came to Millwall. But I didn’t agree with it. I failed the medical and they tried to change the deal to a pay-as-you-play contract which I weren’t going to accept.

“I wanted a second opinion so I got the films from Southampton, took them to Harley Street to see a doctor that operated on Paul Gascoigne’s knee. He got the films out, put them up on the screen and then circled my cruciate. He said they were fine.

“I got the second set of films out and he said ‘oof, you’ve got a snapped cruciate’. Looked at the name on the top hand corner… and it was the youth team player.

“I wanted to sue. I lost out on a great opportunity to play for Southampton under Harry Redknapp because of someone’s incompetence.”

Livermore retired from playing full-time earlier than many other players due to his persistent knee problem that saw him “fail every medical I had in my career.”

He said: “Even here at Millwall, I was meant to sign a three-year deal and I had my medical and it turned into a three-month loan deal from Arsenal. But that was quickly turned into a three-year contract after about a month.

“I had a couple of injuries to my knee when I was probably 16 or 17 that over a period of time just got worse. So by the time I got to 28, I had dropped down the leagues and had gone from playing most of my career in the Championship, slipped down to League One with Brighton and didn’t have a good time there.

“I went on loan to Luton, on loan to Barnet and by 2010 I was out of contract for the first time and needing an operation on my knee. And I’d fallen out of love with the game to be honest with you.”

Livermore’s coaching career began by taking over National League Histon in an unpaid player-manager role but they would be relegated during his time in charge.

He then returned to Millwall to become a youth coach in 2012 before being promoted to assistant manager by Harris in 2015.