LINCOLN City have put themselves in pole position to land a play-off after winning their penultimate game of the season.

The Imps came from behind after Joseph Taylor equalised in the first half before Freddie Draper scored a screamer early in the second half.

Alex Mitchell started his fourteenth League One game in a row with his efforts helping Lincoln to back-to-back wins after they also beat play-off rivals Oxford United in midweek.

Heading into the final day of the League One season, Barnsley and Lincoln sit in the final remaining play-off spots with 75 and 74 points respectively, Oxford are seventh with 74 points also and a goal difference five worse than Lincoln. Blackpool are eighth with 73 points.

Lincoln host League One champions Portsmouth who effectively have nothing to play for, which could be an advantage or disadvantage for Michael Skubala’s side.

Barnsley host Northampton having surprisingly sacked their manager Neill Collins yesterday.

League One Final Day Fixtures – Saturday 12.30 – 27th April

Lincoln vs. Portsmouth

Barnsley vs. Northampton Town

Exeter City vs. Oxford United

Reading vs. Blackpool

Niino Adom-Malaki will be praying that his Sutton side are involved in some final day drama after a gut-wrenching weekend.

Sutton had come from a goal down against Crawley Town to lead 2-1. But Crawley’s Klaidi Lolos equalised in stoppage time to drive a dagger into the heart of Sutton’s survival attempts.

With Colchester United losing, Sutton sit three points behind their relegation rivals with a goal difference seven goals worse.

Colchester also have a game in hand and can avoid any final day drama by winning or drawing against Doncaster Rovers tonight.

The saving grace for Sutton is that Doncaster are one of the most in-form teams in the country and have won their last nine League Two games.

Sutton need Colchester to lose both games and beat Milton Keynes Dons away with a goal swing across those three matches to stay up.

League Two Final Day Fixtures – Saturday 15.00 – 27th April

Colchester vs. Crewe Alexandra

MK Dons vs. Sutton

The regular National League season is over with Kamarl Grant’s Bromley finishing 3rd – but losing to Gateshead on the final day of the season.

An issue with Gateshead’s ground means they will not be allowed to compete in the play-offs despite claiming sixth. This has had a knock-on effect to Bromley as they will now face Altrincham, who received a bye, in the semi-final on Sunday 28 April.

Grant had initially struggled to get into Bromley’s team after his January loan but has now started the last four league games and will be targeting a starting spot at Wembley in the National League play-off final on Sunday May 5.