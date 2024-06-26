RYAN Longman has been tipped with a return to The Den – but any potential move comes with a big caveat.

The midfielder delivered some impressive performances during his loan spell at the Lions last season where he clocked up 36 appearances in all competitions.

His starring moment – when he lashed home a stunning long-range winner against eventual league winners Leicester City in April – was arguably also the standout moment from an up-and-down Millwall campaign.

Ryan Longman’s hit a long-range stunner against Leicester City in April

Hull Live have now tipped Longman as ‘likely’ to leave permanently but the managerial situation at the Tigers may have complicated a swift transition.

The publication say new head coach Tim Walter, who replaced Liam Rosenior, will want to have a look at the 23-year-old before reaching any conclusions.

The report said: “Longman is one of the players likely to move on this summer having spent a good season on loan at Millwall.

“Neil Harris wants to get him back to the Den, and Longman himself is thought to be keen to remain in South London.

“That said, he’ll return to pre-season training at City like everybody else and you just never know, Walter might see something he wants to work with and a player he may feel he can improve, and get the best out of, however unlikely that may appear at this particular juncture.”

Harris gave effusive praise on Longman’s ability towards the end of last season and said the player was keen to stay following the final game of the season against Swansea.

At the time of writing, Millwall are one of 14 Championship clubs yet to make a signing in this summer window.