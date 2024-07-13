NEIL Harris believes new goalkeeper Lukas Jensen has “huge potential” as he explained his delight in getting three deals over the line.

The Danish stopper became the third signing in four days after Millwall managed to land Lincoln City’s no.1 keeper.

Striker Macaulay Langstaff arrived first before Japhet Tanganga made his return to The Den.

Lukas Jensen will be in action later today at Priestfield. Image: Millwall FC

Neither outfield player will be on the pitch for Millwall’s opening friendly of the season at Gillingham today but fans will get a glimpse of their new 25-year-old keeper.

Harris said: “For different reasons we’ve been looking to recruit different players in different positions.

“I was delighted with Macaulay at the start of the week followed by Japhet who I know has been a hugely popular signing in the changing room and he will be with the fanbase as well.

“And then obviously Lukas coming in just in response to the goalkeeping situation with us losing Matija [Sarkic], which was a big blow. It was a position we need to fill and we need to have three goalkeepers that are competitive this year.

“Connal’s in the building but he’s injured and Lukas comes in to really boost the ranks. We think he’s a really promising goalkeeper and has huge potential moving forward.”

Harris explained that the process of finding a keeper is very similar to that of finding an outfield player but with goalkeeping coach Andy Marshall involved in the act.

The Lions boss added: “Similar process to the fact that we obviously look at past performances over the course of one, two and three seasons in particular.

“We look at value and potential as another avenue. We look at the stats and then Marsh is hugely instrumental with his eye and his thought-process. Once we’ve done all that, then we talk about references from all the people who have worked with him [including] goalkeeping coaches and players he’s shared the changing room with.

“The recruitment process isn’t a lot different.”