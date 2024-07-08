MACAULAY Langstaff said his “biggest motivator” to score goals at Millwall is to prove all of his doubters wrong.

The 27-year-old has made the switch to The Den from Notts County earlier today for an undisclosed fee and becomes the Lions’ first signing of the summer.

The striker comes with an impressive CV having been the leading scorer in the National League and League Two over the past two seasons.

But he now faces the challenge of trying to replicate his magic in the Championship, two divisions up from where he was last playing in April.

Macaulay Langstaff scored 28 goals for Notts County last season. Image: Millwall FC

The striker said he is relishing the opportunity to show he can cut it in a more difficult league.

Following his first training session at Calmont Road, Langstaff told Millwall TV: “It’s a massive jump. I’m not going to sit here and say it’s not – it is. The quality of the Championship increases every year.

“But for the previous three years now, I’ve stepped up every season. I started in the National League North, people questioned if i could step up to the National League. I went and broke records there. Same again in League Two and I won the golden boot in my first season. I’ve answered these questions over the previous few years and that’s what I’ll be aiming to do again.

“I’m full of confidence and full of belief after the previous three years and fully believe I’ll be able to step up and score goals at this level.”

Asked if the doubts from critics drove him on, Langstaff said: “Absolutely. It’s probably my biggest motivator. When you hear people question if you can step up the levels, there’s no better feeling than proving people wrong.”

Millwall were not alone in having an interest in the striker given his sensational goal numbers.

Langstaff acknowledged that he had been subject to many rumours but said hearing the Lions were jockeying for his signature made him sit up and take notice.

He said: “When you score goals, you attract interest and the clubs you’re linked with are just rumours and you don’t think too much of it. When you hear of a club the size of Millwall are interested in you, I think your head turns immediately.

“It’s a huge club, the history speaks for itself. I can’t wait to meet the fans, you hear how good the fanbase are.”

“Notts County was a really good time, I loved playing for the club. I think I scored 71 goals over the past two seasons and there’s no better feeling than scoring a goal, never gets boring. I love scoring goals and I hope to do that here.”