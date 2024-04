MILLWALL grabbed their first win at Sunderland since 2003 to mathematically secure their place in the Championship next season.

It’s also three victories in a row for the Lions after Duncan Watmore came off the bench and appeared to get the final touch at the near post from a Ryan Longman cross.

Who impressed you most in Millwall’s win at the Stadium of Light? Have your say below in our NewsAtDen man of the match poll.

