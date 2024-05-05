MILLWALL won their final game of the season after getting the better of Swansea City.

Casper De Norre’s second-half goal – his first in English football – proved to be enough while Japhet Tanganga and Swansea’s Jerry Yates were both sent off for an off-the-ball incident.

Ryan Leonard played through illness, Matija Sarkic saved a penalty and Danny McNamara grabbed the assist for De Norre’s goal after coming to life with an energetic second half display.

But which Lions player impressed you the most in Wales? Let us know in our final NewsAtDen man of the match poll below.

