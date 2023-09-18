MILLWALL fell to a 3-0 defeat against Leeds United at The Den yesterday as Joel Piroe struck twice.

The Lions were repeatedly caught out on the counter-attack against a team stacked with Premier League quality.

Along with the Dutchman’s double, Georginio Rutter impressed throughout the afternoon and got one of his own.

But did anyone of a Millwall persuasion impress you? The Lions were far from terrible and Gary Rowett said after the game he believed the scoreline was “a little bit harsh”.

Ryan Longman and Tom Bradshaw received credit from some fans on social media but who caught your eye? Have your say in our NewsAtDen man of the match vote below.

