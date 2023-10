MILLWALL fell to another home defeat as they lost 3-0 to Swansea City at The Den on Saturday.

A Jamal Lowe penalty and goals from Matt Grimes and substitute Mykola Kukharevych did the damage as the Lions slipped up again.

They did have their moments with Duncan Watmore and Kevin Nisbet spurning chances at 1-0 and 2-0 respectively.

Despite the defeat, did any Millwall player come out of the game with any credit? If anyone impressed you, please vote in our NewsAtDen poll below.

