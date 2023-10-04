MILLWALL grabbed a big three points away from home as they won 2-0 at Plymouth Argyle.

The Lions took the lead courtesy of Zian Flemming’s second goal of the season before George Saville wrapped up the game deep in stoppage time minutes after coming off the bench.

Millwall also had to defend diligently throughout with Gary Rowett making personnel changes to his back five before the game.

Which player impressed you the most in the hard-fought victory in Devon? Have your say below in the NewsAtDen vote.

