MILLWALL beat Rotherham United 3-0 with their best performance of the season so far.

On a wet Wednesday night at The Den, Ryan Longman got his first goal for the club while Zian Flemming and Tom Bradshaw notched up their first strikes of the campaign.

In a game the Lions dominated, several players stepped up to the plate to help wash away memories of Sunday defeat to Leeds United.

