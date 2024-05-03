NEIL Harris said his nomination for the manager of the month award was due a “group effort”.

The Millwall boss was put forward for the accolade for April after four wins in a row followed back-to-back defeats to Rotherham United and Huddersfield Town.

He is up against Leicester City’s Enzo Maresca, Sheffield Wednesday’s Danny Rohl and Hull City’s Liam Rosenior.

Harris credited his players and his staff for his nomination.

He said: “When you look back at the disappointment at the start of [the month] with Rotherham and Huddersfield, where we lost in the last minute of both games, the response since has been phenomenal.

“There’s four teams and four managers that have achieved 12 points. It’s no easy feat at this stage of the season because there’s so much at stake for everybody.

“But for us personally it’s a huge achievement for where we’ve been in the league and what we’ve come back from after those couple of defeats.

“It’s always a privilege to be nominated. It’s my name that gets nominated but ultimately it’s a group effort as always.”