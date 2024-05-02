NEIL Harris is among the contenders for the Championship manager of the month award for April after leading Millwall to four victories in a row.

The Lions took 12 points out of 12 after wins over Leicester City, Cardiff City, Sunderland and Plymouth Argyle.

The run of form marked a dramatic and unexpected turnaround after Millwall lost to Rotherham United on April Fools Day before also falling to defeat to Huddersfield Town a few days later.

Harris is up against Leicester City’s Enzo Maresca, Sheffield Wednesday boss Danny Rohl and Liam Rosenior of Hull City.

Maresca led the Foxes to promotion back to the Premier League with a 3-0 win at Preston North End at the end of last month.

That was one of five wins in April with Leicester also losing twice.

Rohl has Sheffield Wednesday on the brink of safety heading into the final day of the Championship on Saturday.

The Owls won three of their six games, drawing two and losing the other.

And Rosenior’s Tigers are unbeaten in six following a 3-1 defeat at Leeds United on April 1.

They won three and drew three of their remaining games last month.

Southampton’s Che Adams, Fabio Carvalho of Hull, Middlesbrough striker Emmanuel Latte Lath and Bristol City’s Haydon Roberts are all up for the player of the month award.

The winners will be announced in the coming days.