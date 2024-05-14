MILLWALL have continued the restructuring at the top of the club with the appointment of a new managing director of non-football operations.

Mark Fairbrother will step into the role having previously left the Lions when he was Chief Financial Officer and Company Secretary.

His appointment comes days after Steve Gallen was named as the new Director of Football.

The pair will help fill the void at the top of the club following the departures of CEO Steve Kavanagh, Head of Recruitment and Football Operations Alex Aldridge and Chief Operating Officer Billy Taylor last week.

Fairbrother entered the sports world in 2018 when he was appointed Head of Finance at Aston Villa. He then left to become the Chief Financial Officer of Gloucester Rugby.

He was also the Vice President of Finance in the growing sport of Formula E.

Fairbrother will now hold responsibility for non-football operations at Millwall.

He said in a club statement: “I’m delighted to be re-joining Millwall, it is an honour to be offered this opportunity at a club that is very close to my heart.

“When the chairman spoke to me about the role, outlining his exciting vision for the club and his plans for the future, I knew this was something I wanted to be part of.

“I arrive back knowing from my previous role that we have fantastic staff both at the club and community trust to work alongside, as well as an incredibly passionate fanbase who have stuck by the club through a rollercoaster season.

“Looking into the future, there’s plenty to be excited about. I can’t wait to get going.”

Chairman James Berylson said: “I’m really pleased to welcome Mark back to Millwall Football Club.

“Throughout his career, Mark has demonstrated his ability to successfully lead in various senior positions, and with that he brings extensive experience, knowledge and ability.

“I have no doubt Mark will drive the club further forward both on and off the pitch in this new chapter.”