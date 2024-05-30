MARK Kennedy has been hired as the new boss of League Two Swindon Town.

The former Millwall player was dismissed by Lincoln City last October, departing Sincil Bank on the same day that Gary Rowett left The Den by mutual consent.

But he is now back in football as he looks to turn around the fortunes of Swindon, who finished 19th in League Two last season.

It is his third head coaching job in football after roles at Macclesfield Town and Lincoln.

Kennedy made his breakthrough into professional football in the early 90s at Millwall where he is best remembered for a dazzling goal away at Arsenal in a 1995 FA Cup victory.

He left to join Liverpool in what was then a record transfer for a teenager, with Kennedy’s sale bringing in an initial £1.5million for the Lions.

Kennedy’s career would later take him to Wimbledon, Manchester City, Wolverhampton Wanderers, Crystal Palace, Cardiff City and Ipswich Town.