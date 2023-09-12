MATIJA Sarkic will miss the weekend clash with Leeds United after picking up a quad issue before the international break began.

The goalkeeper pulled out of action with Montenegro before a ball had been kicked last week and Millwall are still trying to evaluate how bad the problem is.

Gary Rowett said he hoped the issue is not more “sinister” than first believed.

He said: “He felt a little bit of something in his quad leading up to Birmingham, got through the game, flew away to Montenegro with a little bit of discomfort and at the moment we’re trying to get a really good evaluation of what it is.

“He’s certainly going to miss one or two games. We’re not sure whether it’s a little bit more sinister than that at the moment. We’ll find out. A bit of a blow as he’s been excellent so far and obviously getting better and better. It’s just one of those challenges.”

Sarkic’s injury is the latest problem for a Lions team that are already dealing with knocks across their defensive line.

Club captain Shaun Hutchinson will likely miss the next two to three games due to a calf problem that saw him substituted off against Birmingham City in the final game before the international break.

The 32-year-old could be out for longer but Rowett said he did not like to put timelines on injury periods due to individual differences for each player.

The Lions boss added: “He’s probably going to miss the next two or three games and then I don’t think he’ll be a million miles away after that. I think the initial prognosis was somewhere between four to six weeks when he did it, and you’re talking about a little bit more than a week ago since the game.

“It’s always hard and I never like to put timelines on it because everyone’s different. Some people come back quicker, some come back slower, sometimes players can shave a week or two off it. Sometimes it takes two or three weeks more. It is what it is. And sometimes a timeline can put pressure on a player that’s not ready or slow down a player that is ready.”

On the bright side for the Championship club, Joe Bryan could be back for Leeds United after a groin issue kept him out of the trip to St Andrew’s.

Rowett said: “He’s starting to integrate into training now. He’s one that we’d hope to have back into full training and therefore be available for selection. Obviously, we’ll have to assess where he is fitness-wise. He hasn’t missed too much time or too much action so I don’t anticipate too much of an issue with that one but again we’ll see what happens later in the week.”

But the Leeds match has come too soon for George Honeyman, who limped out of Millwall’s opening pre-season game against Gillingham after a quad injury, but Rowett said he is fighting back.

The Millwall boss added: “George Honeyman has also started to join in with training, he’s making good progress. So again, would be great to have George back. He’s missed a lot of football over the last six months so it would be good to get him back but we want him to stay back, rather than come back and be out again, especially with the type of character G is.

“He’ll wants to work and go and do everything before he’s even capable of it. So great to have another big character back but holding him back a little bit I think is going to be sensible.”