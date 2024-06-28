ADAM Mayor has picked up Millwall’s first injury of the new season.

The winger would have been looking to impress during his first summer at Millwall but now faces a setback after an injury left him unlikely to make the beginning of pre-season.

The Lions are currently scheduled to play Gillingham on July 13 in their first pre-season match in front of fans but an unspecified issue picked up before the 20-year-old returned to training could leave him on the sidelines.

Millwall head coach Neil Harris told NewsAtDen: “Adam Mayor picked up an injury off-season over the course of the summer which we’re just looking into at the moment. So I don’t think we’ll be seeing him at the start of pre-season unfortunately but we’ll know more in the coming days.”

Murray Wallace has once again bested his team-mates in the long-distance races

Left-backs Joe Bryan and Murray Wallace missed the end of last season due to injuries but are both back fit and in training this week.

Wallace was last seen by fans nursing a painful-looking back injury during April’s trip to Rotherham United but he is now back in training and won a 1500-metre race among the players, a victory that came as a surprise to few at the club.

Harris said: “Murray and Joe are going very well. They’ve trained the first few days and are absolutely fine.

“Murray won the 1500 metres as he wins every running race, every year, since he joined the football club. And he wins comfortably because he is just a freak when it comes to that.”