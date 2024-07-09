ADAM Mayor and goalkeeper Connal Trueman are both looking at two months on the sidelines in a pre-season injury blow for Millwall.

Mayor, 20, would have been looking to impress in the upcoming friendlies having had limited minutes in the Championship since his January move from League Two Morecambe.

But Lions head coach Neil Harris revealed during a virtual press conference today that a hamstring issue the winger had picked up before pre-season even began will leave him on the sidelines for up to eight weeks.

In a more pressing development for Millwall, Trueman is also out due to an ankle issue.

A hamstring injury has ruled out Adam Mayor. Image: Millwall FC

Following the tragic passing of Matija Sarkic last month and the release of experienced goalkeeper Bartosz Bialkowski in May, Trueman was the last remaining first-choice goalkeeper.

They currently do not have a senior goalie in the squad who is fit with their first friendly against Gillingham on Saturday looming, while Trueman is also set to miss the start of the Championship season.

The 28-year-old has yet to make a competitive appearance for Millwall but Harris had indicated at the beginning of the summer that the departure of Bialkowski could open the door for him.

Harris said he “feels” for Trueman after the incredibly unfortunate timing of his injury.

Speaking at a press conference this afternoon, the Lions boss said: “Connal Trueman has unfortunately rolled his ankle. It’s a real, real bizarre one.

“Soft tissue injuries are obviously hated by us but are absolutely normal, so Adam’s hamstring is no surprise.

“I really feel for Connal because he was a player that was coming back to really fight for a jersey this summer and he’s damaged his ankle ligaments, unfortunately. A real, real unfortunate, random accident that no one can control and we really feel for him. Because a window of opportunity opened up for him to impress and he’s very, very disheartened off the back of the last 48 hours so we look forward to getting Connal back on the pitch as soon as we can but, like Adam, it’s not going to be for a couple of months.”

Asked if Millwall now have an issue given the lack of keepers for the trip to Gillingham in four days’ time, Harris said: “Possibly. We’ll have to watch this space.”

On Mayor, Harris added: “Adam’s going to be out for a couple of months. It’s a hamstring.

“I’m really disappointed for Adam. He was hoping to come back and blow us away in pre-season with his natural ability.

“[We were] thinking if we keep him for the first half of the season or we just let him out to League One to play 20 games before Christmas to bridge the gap between League Two last season and the Championship in the second half of this season.

“That’s very unlikely to happen at the moment. He’s a very young man, a great athlete, great attributes and we’re going to make sure to get him up to speed as quick as possible.”