MICHAEL Obafemi has admitted that he has not yet come close to hitting his goal target at Millwall.

The striker arrived on loan from Burnley in January and has impressed many fans despite only notching up two goals in fourteen appearances.

Obafemi has only managed to complete a full 90 minutes in four games as he was lacking match fitness when he arrived at The Den due to recent injury issues.

The 23-year-old’s last goal was against Cardiff City earlier this month when he received a rousing ovation from fans for his lung-busting efforts before he was substituted off.

Now Obafemi is determined to try and notch up more goals in the final two games of the season.

He told NewsAtDen: “I’ve thoroughly enjoyed myself. It seems like just yesterday I arrived. I’ve had to build up my fitness first but I feel like I’ve got to a good place and just need to keep going.

“We’ve had three great results at crucial times as well and we still want to win both the games that we have left and that’s the main thing on our minds to stay focused and be prepared.”

On meeting the objectives he set out for himself, the striker added: “I would say some of them, maybe not the goals. The main thing was playing football, getting back into shape and building up for next year.

“For sure [I wanted more goals]. I definitely had a target in mind – I’m nowhere near it! It’s been difficult but I just need to keep going. Two games left and hopefully I can get a couple more goals there.”

Millwall boss Neil Harris has been very complimentary about the Burnley loanee in recent weeks and Obafemi says he has received plenty of advice from his boss, who scored 135 goals for the Lions, about putting the ball in the back of the net.

Obafemi said: “We’ve got a good relationship. He’s definitely a character for sure, definitely pumps up the boys for games and in training. Gives us the kick up the arse also. But amazing guy, great coach and I’m happy that he came.

“He was saying before that he wasn’t the quickest striker but he had instincts around the box. So it’s just about getting sharp around the box and trying to get more and create more chances for myself and getting more second balls.”

With his parent club battling relegation in the Premier League, Obafemi says his future is up in the air and he wants to remain solely focused on the next two games.

He said: “I don’t know what the future holds next but right now it’s about focusing on the last two games, making sure we get the wins especially at home. And last game of is against my old team Swansea who it would be lovely to score against as well.”