GARY Rowett believes there has been ‘not too much to dislike overall’ about Millwall’s season as he was quizzed on the Lions’ away form.

Millwall hung on to take a point away from West Bromwich Albion on Saturday in their fourth away game of the season.

It was their first journey outside of London since they took another trip to the West Midlands before the international break to take on Birmingham City in a match that finished 1-1.

Their other two away days saw contrasting emotions with the opening weekend of the season bringing a 1-0 win at Middlesbrough before they were dismantled by Norwich City two weeks later.

It means Millwall have five points from their opening four games on the road this season, their second best away start since returning to the Championship in 2017.

This season only trails 2020-21 when they picked up nine points from their opening four away games but those matches were conducted behind closed doors due to Covid.

Rowett believes that 3-0 home defeat to Leeds United and the loss to Norwich City have been the low points of the season so far.

Asked about the strong start away from home, he said: “If you take out Norwich and second half against Leeds, there’s not been too much to dislike overall.

“It’s like anything our aim and our ambition is to try and get into the top six but I could show you another 15 teams who have the same aim and ambition. The reality is, it’s a very hard league and a very tough league to just go out and get three points every week.

“We just must keep working hard keep building on these performances and try and get some consistency. The last five games we have shown a better more consistent level, but we have to go and build on that again next week.