STEVE Kavanagh has admitted Millwall’s season has not gone how he “hoped or expected” as he penned a letter to fans.

The domestic football season is coming to an end and tomorrow marks the Lions’ penultimate game of the campaign.

It’s been a memorable season at The Den for both good and bad reasons but it has ultimately had a strong ending with club legend Neil Harris returning and rescuing the club from a first relegation in nine years.

Kavanagh reflected on the positives of the last 10 months in a lengthy statement but began by accepting things had not totally gone to plan for Millwall.

Writing on the club’s website, the Lions CEO said: “Having competed more frequently in the top half of the table in recent years, we should be honest as a club about the fact that this season has not played out in any way how we had hoped or expected.

“That said, and as we all know, there has been an array of varied and difficult challenges along the way, all culminating in us being in a bit of scrap down the bottom of the table, and as such we should still celebrate securing safety in the face of all those goings on as a success.

“As with any campaign there has been some real highlights, obviously some far lesser moments, but as always plenty to learn and grow from and that is our objective in the weeks and months ahead – to digest what has gone on, review accordingly, and prepare to be the best we can be in every area next season and beyond.”

The Millwall chief was keen to highlight one of the bigger positives of the season with home attendances now ranking at their highest level for decades. Kavanagh partially attributed the change to improvements in the matchday experience.

He said: “When you think of highlights you are naturally drawn to key moments, big goals, last-minute wins, and so on. But for me, this season’s standout has been the incredible growth of attendances at The Den. I can’t thank you all enough for the way in which you have supported the team in such consistently high and record-breaking numbers.

“Saturday’s final home game is yet another sell-out and ensures we will end the season with our highest average attendance since the early 1950s, which is a remarkable feat. There are many factors which have contributed to that, and I’d like to thank everyone – supporters included of course – for their efforts in getting the numbers to where they have been.

“I like to think one of the key components has been the increased and improved offering we have tried to provide for fans outside the stadium on matchdays. When you look back to where we were a few years ago, the matchday experience has come on leaps and bounds and it’s great to see everyone really maximising use of the various new bars and food outlets. We are always looking to build and enhance such offerings and if you do have any feedback or suggestions then as always, please do let us know.

“Saturday’s game promises to be a special occasion as we celebrate what we have achieved. I can’t lie – it’s refreshing to be able to look forward to a game without the stress of what the implications of the result could be, or have to constantly check scores elsewhere. In many ways, we can enjoy rather than endure it!”

Kavanagh thanked head coach Harris, players and staff for their efforts before turning his attention to wider issues including redevlopment around The Den and the recent decision by the Football Association to scrap FA Cup replays from the first-round onwards.

He said: “I appreciate it’s been a bit quiet on certain other matters of late, not least the redevelopment of land around The Den. While we’ve not been able to say anything publicly for some time, behind the scenes we have been continuing to work tirelessly to secure the best possible outcome for the club.

“We are very pleased with the progress made and I’m comfortable in saying that we hope and expect some incredibly positive news in this regard very soon. There will of course be a separate statement released on this as soon as we can.

“I was very upset and angry by news about the scrapping of FA Cup replays last week and the subsequent attempts to pass the blame to other groups and individuals. The issue felt very personal to me given I was unjustly named as somehow having been party to the approval to scrap replays, which was utterly ridiculous.

“In my opinion, The FA failed to engage with fans ahead of such a decision and as a result didn’t adequately consider the impact on, or views of, football supporters, and that just isn’t good enough.”

Kavanagh ended by paying tribute to former Millwall owner and chairman John Berylson, who passed away last July.

He said: “Lastly, as we approach the end of this up and down season, I feel it’s appropriate to mention John Berylson, who attended his last ever Millwall game almost a year to the day.

“I can’t help but feel incredibly sad about that, but at the same time safe in the knowledge that he would have been looking down last Saturday beaming with pride at the fact we secured safety by winning three games in a row, including one over the League leaders. Underdogs? Good. That is when we’re at our best – and he revelled in that more than anybody.

“That you have been singing his name at every game this season home and away is a measure of his impact and legacy and it’s aways very emotional to hear. I know it means a huge amount to the family so long may that continue.”