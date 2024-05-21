JAMES Berylson led the praise for Shaun Hutchinson and branded the Millwall captain “club royalty” after his exit was confirmed.

The defender, who is out of contract next month, was announced to be leaving the club on Saturday after the Lions released their retained list of players for next season.

The 33-year-old was Millwall’s longest-serving player and made 257 appearances across eight years for the club.

There had been increasing speculation as to whether he would continue on at The Den following an injury-hit campaign that saw him make just 14 appearances.

Following the confirmation of his departure, chairman Berylson lauded the centre-back in a statement.

He said: “As far as I am concerned, Shaun is club royalty. My father and I loved him. We all wish him the very best and I hope to see Shaun back with us in the future.”

Speaking to NewsAtDen in recent weeks before his departure, Hutchinson’s team-mates have also provided a compelling picture of a player who was a major presence in the dressing room.

Midfielder George Honeyman said: “I would say Hutchy is the epitome of this club. I know I’ve only been here two years but it’s hard for me to imagine this club without him as he is everything the club stands for, he has such a great rapport with the fans.

“In my time here, the club always seems to have positive results with him on the pitch. I would be extremely, extremely sad if he were to leave and I think there would be a long list of us that would feel that way as well.

“He’s been a class act for the dressing room. He keeps everyone humble and working hard. It’s been a really tough year for everyone at the club with the amount going on. And the fact that we’ve pulled it through in the end is because of characters like him in the dressing room.”

Ryan Leonard told NewsAtDen earlier this month: “We’ve got a group of seven or eight lads that have been at the football club for five or six years, which is unheard of in football nowadays. And Hutchy has been, in my opinion, one of the best centre-backs in this league for a five or six-year spell.

“He’s a brilliant guy and he’s someone that we love in the changing room. At the moment I’m not sure what his future holds but if he does stay, he’ll be a massive part of the football club.

“As a person and as a captain, I can’t speak highly enough about him.”

On his style of leadership, and whether he prefers big speeches or smaller interactions with his team-mates, Leonard said: “He’ll do a bit of both, to be honest. He probably started off as a bit of a quieter captain when he was getting used to the role but now he’s someone that speaks a lot in the changing room and on the pitch.

“Even recently he’s not been playing as many games but he’s probably the most vocal in the changing room before games, at half-time and after the games. He’s always encouraging players, telling what they can do better and what they can improve on. Especially with the young lads – he’s brilliant with the young lads. He tries to get the best out of them.”

Having shared a dressing room with Hutchinson for a far shorter period of time, loanees Brooke Norton-Cuffy and Michael Obafemi were also fans of the centre-back.

“Hutchy plays a big role in the changing room,” Norton-Cuffy said. “He just drives standards in training.

“I feel like I’ve seen it a lot more recently because I haven’t been starting. He gets around the players that aren’t playing as much and I’ve seen him do that with the boys. He plays a massive part even just him travelling with us to away games and stuff, even if he’s not playing.”

Obafemi said: “Hutchy is a big role model. He’s been injured but he’s always been positive around the changing room even when we were down in the mud. Amazing guy, great leader.”

Fans were also quick to pay tribute on social media when the news of Hutchinson’s departure broke with his famous goal at Bristol Rovers in 2017 a memory that was frequently recalled.

One supporter on X said: “All the best Hutch, great leader for many years and legend status for ‘That Goal’. We will always remember and that’s helped put us where we are today.”

Another said: “What a player, will go down as one of the best CB’s we’ve had in my opinion. Will be missed. All the best, Hutch.”

While another Lions supporter wrote: One of the best signings we’ve made over last 20 years. 257 appearances, seems like 500.”