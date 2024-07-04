MILLWALL have confirmed their full pre-season schedule – which includes a friendly clash against Southampton a week before the season begins.

The Saints will arrive at The Den on Saturday, August 3 for a 1pm kick-off in Millwall’s final game before competitive football restarts.

The Lions will first face a number of games behind closed doors, with Bromley up first before a match in front of fans away at Gillingham next Saturday.

A training game against London rivals Charlton Athletic comes next before Millwall face Reading at their training ground.

The Lions will then head abroad for a week training camp in Spain where they will face Nottingham Forest and Spanish third-tier side Real Murcia, with both of these games set to take place in front of fans at the Pinatar Stadium.

Once Neil Harris and his players return to England, they will face Colchester United in another behind closed doors game before the home match against Southampton.

Millwall’s full pre-season programme

Bromley – Unspecified location and date – Behind closed doors

Gillingham – Priestfield Stadium, July 13 – In front of fans

Charlton – Unspecified location and date – Behind closed doors

Reading – Reading’s training ground on unspecified date – Behind closed doors

Nottingham Forest – Pinatar Stadium, July 23 – In front of fans

Real Murcia – Pinatar Stadium, July 26 – In front of fans

Colchester United – Unspecified location and date – Behind closed doors

Southampton – The Den, August 3 – In front of fans