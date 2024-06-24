ALEX Mitchell has signed for Charlton Athletic for an undisclosed fee, Millwall have confirmed.

The 22-year-old defender had been at The Den for six years but only made one senior appearance during this time.

Mitchell enjoyed a succession of loan moves – most recently last season at Lincoln City – but could not break into the first-team picture for Millwall. Charlton agreed terms with their London rivals for the centre-back earlier this month.

He is the first major departure from the Lions this summer and will now link up with Nathan Jones’ side, who finished 16th in League One.

Last season for Lincoln, Mitchell made 36 league appearances and primarily played in a back three.

Mitchell impressed with his performances and the Imps missed only out on the play-offs on the final day of the season.