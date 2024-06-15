MATIJA Sarkic has tragically died at the age of 26, Millwall have confirmed.

The goalkeeper made 33 appearances for the Lions after joining from Wolverhampton Wanderers less than a year ago.

Sarkic was also an international for his country of Montenegro, with the keeper playing his last game in a 2-0 friendly defeat to Belgium on June 5.

At club level, Sarkic also played for Stoke City, Birmingham City and Wigan Athletic.

A statement from Millwall said: “Millwall Football Club is completely devastated to announce that Matija Sarkic has passed away at the age of 26.

“Sarkic, The Lions’ number one goalkeeper, made 33 appearances for the club since joining from Wolverhampton Wanderers in August 2023.

“A Montenegro international, Matija proudly represented his country on numerous occasions.

“Everyone at the club sends their love and condolences to Matija’s family and friends at this immensely sad time.

“The club will make no further comment at this time and asks that the privacy of Matija’s family is respected.”

Tributes have come pouring in from fans shocked by Sarkic’s sudden passing.

The Millwall Supporters’ Club said: “What horrendous news to wake up to this morning that our goalkeeper Matija Sarkic has died at the young age of 26.

“Devastating news for his friends and family and for all of us associated with Millwall.

“Once a lion, always a lion.”